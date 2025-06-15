'I'm Not For It': Rand Paul Likens Trump Birthday Stunt To 'Soviet Parades'

By David EdwardsJune 15, 2025

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) slammed the military parade held on President Donald Trump's birthday.

During a Sunday interview on NBC, Paul was asked about Saturday's parade.

"I just never liked the idea of the parade because I grew up in the 70s and 80s and the only parades I can remember are Soviet parades for the most part or North Korean parades," Paul replied. "You know, dipping the girl and kissing the girl in New York, and a ticker-tape parade. But we were rejoicing in the end of the war, and we were rejoicing in our soldiers coming home."

"We never glorified weapons so much," he continued. "And I know he means well. I don't think he means for any of this to be depicted in another fashion, but I'm just not a big fan."

"And then there is the cost. I mean, we're $2 trillion in the hole. And just an additional cost like this, I just, I'm not for it."

Discussion

