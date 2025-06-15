MAGA Supporter: Why Am I The Only One Here?

Man goes to a No Kings counterprotest but no one else came. Should have served donuts.
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 15, 2025

This story serves perfectly to demonstrate the kind of day the MAGA fascists had during Saturday's No Kings mass protests. The story is how there was a large turnout of millions to protest the Rancid Kumquat at Merde Lardo and the Trump supporters showed up in the ones:

Speaking with the Post's Lori Rocza, Gabriel Renfroe, 56, expressed dismay at the lack of pro-Trump counter-protesters.

“I’m kind of surprised I’m the only one here. I came because I love President Trump, and I want to show support,” he stated while admitting he drove over 80 miles to support the president.

[...]

As a side-note, Rocza reported, "Another Trump supporter asked a police officer whether he could engage with the protesters and was told he could yell at them if he wanted. When the man immediately began shouting expletives, the officer warned him not to try to incite an incident.The man moved on quietly."

But if it's any consolation to Renfroe, it doesn't appear Donny had much fun at his fascist birthday party looking out at the empty stands, realizing no one loves him after all.

donald_trump_-_sad_birthday_boy
Credit: Xitter

Is it wrong that I am laughing?

