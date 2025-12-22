Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Resolutions or Revolution
By TengrainDecember 22, 2025

Above, Tracy Chapman performs, Talkin' Bout A Revolution. Clio, the Muse of History reminds that on this date in 1989 Romania ousted their dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu. It can happen.

Everyone Is Entitled To My Own Opinion notes that the DOJ is already playing games with the dead pedo bestie files.

The Status Quo makes the case the White House is already in cover-up mode.

The Big Picture notes that there is already a generational divide on AI. (Insert old man shakes fist at cloud here.)

Eschaton finds the weakest link in autonomous vehicles.

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia found some more stunning murals.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

