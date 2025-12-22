Republicans Break Ranks As Reality Breaks Through

And looming over all of it is Donald Trump himself, whose recent remarks and behavior go well beyond exaggeration or bravado..
By Cliff SchecterDecember 22, 2025

We're honestly at the point now where major parts of our infrastructure which used to mark us as the envy of the world have been shut down, defunded or are just plain no longer functioning, because we have placed those in government who don't even accept it's their responsibility to speak with Congress or the courts. So the toll will grow more catastrophic as this ridiculous "presidency" grinds on:

The episode then turns darker, as Shuster walks through conflicting claims from the Department of Defense and what actually happened during a near-disastrous military aviation incident. A commercial flight, a U.S. Air Force refueler, and a transponder that wasn’t turned on—details that raise serious questions about safety, accountability, and truth-telling at the highest levels.

Watch the video and be sure to read the rest of all the cracks in the GOP, our infrastructure and more, at Blue Amp Media.

