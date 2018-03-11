Rep Maxine Waters: If Mueller Doesn't Get Trump, Stormy Will

I really don't think that Donald Trump could actually win in an IQ measuring contest any more than he can allegedly measure up anywhere else in his life. And when going head to head with Maxine Waters? Fuhgeddaboutit.

AM Joy gave "Auntie Maxine" a chance to respond to Trump's insults from last night, where he called her a "low IQ individual", in the very best way.

Well, this is typical of him. He is an expert at name calling. I understand in addition to continuing his name calling of me referring to my IQ and calling me "low IQ," that he continued to attack Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, made made some reference to Oprah Winfrey, on and on and on, and it seems he's identifying and picking on more and more women that he's attacking. Again, I expected this, though. This is not only typical of him, this is what this con man does. He diverts attention from himself by attacking others, but it's not going to go away. He can call us all the names that he wants to call us, but, you know, our Special Counsel Mueller, is connecting the dots, and last night in a speech I said, 'If for some reason Mueller does not get him, Stormy will.

Ouch. Truth, incisive thinking and just enough withering disdain to make a narcissist like Trump nuts. Well done, Rep. Waters.