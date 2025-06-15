Mike Pence Hits Trump For Using Military On Protesters While Pardoning J6ers

Former Vice President Mike Pence slammed his former boss, President Donald Trump, for using the military on anti-ICE protesters despite pardoning the January 6 rioters.
By David EdwardsJune 15, 2025

"FBI director, Kash Patel, warned to U.S., to L.A. protesters, rather, he said, hit a cop, you're going to jail," CNN's Dana Bash told Pence on Sunday. "This is from a director who supported the president pardoning all the rioters, including the ones who beat up police officers who are defending the Capitol, defending you on January 6th."

"It's a correct statement," Pence replied. "We simply cannot allow or stand by while people in the midst of protests, assault, law enforcement officers."

"It's one of the reasons I thought the president was wrong," he added, "to pardon people who assaulted police officers on January 6th."

