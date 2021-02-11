Look How Close Pence Came To Being Murdered By The Rioters!

With new footage presented by the House impeachment managers, Democratic House impeachment managers showed how close members of Congress, the Vice President and his family came to being abducted and most likely killed by the seditious MAGA mob in the midst of bloodlust after Trump's speech.

I had no idea that Mike Pence and his family were in the Capitol throughout the siege. The impression I had (and maybe i missed the reporting) was that they were hustled out of the building by his security detail as the rioters breached the building.

But that wasn’t the case.

The new videos showed Majority-elect Leader Schumer going one way and then being hustled in another direction his security force as Trump insurrectionists closed in.

Here's footage of Chuck Schumer having a close encounter with rioters while he was being evacuated on January 6 pic.twitter.com/IwemXUVzYS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2021

Senator Mitt Romney also came close to being caught by the murderous mob. The graphics they used to show where the traitorous mob were moving compared to where their prey were was highly effective in showing how the mob's actions could have been so much worse. Here's Schumer, who nearly walked into the mob before running back the other way.

here's previously unreleased footage of US senators being evacuated just around a corner from where rioters pic.twitter.com/kn62iSEw08 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2021

The timeline the prosecutors used to depict Trump's word and actions from November 3rd, and after January 6th, was highly effective and left no doubt that these battalions of MAGA militias that stormed the Capitol were doing so on Trump, his presidential campaign, and allies' direction.

If this isn't an impeachable offense by a sitting US president I don’t know what is. Of course it's impeachable. The only question is whether 17 Senators who are not Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley or Lindsey Graham will honor their oath or sell the country out to a tyrant.

I do know that for the first time Americans are getting an actual look at what happened during the infamous day of January 6th. It’s so much worse then we could ever have imagined even after watching these images come in drip-by-drip.

Republicans must do their sworn duty and convict. If they don't, they are dooming this democracy.