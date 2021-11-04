Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Stinchfield Insists Jan 6 Rioters Were Just 'Unorganized Tour'

Right-wing media is doing everything it can to whitewash the January 6 Trump riot.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

On Tuesday's Newsmax show "American Agenda," host Grant Stinchfield went off the rails defending the seditious MAGA mob that ransacked the US Capitol.

Remember January 6? The Trump riot that left many dead officers in its wake and more injured? Newsmax is whitewashing that day on a regular basis.

Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris rightfully called MAGA insurgents 'terrorists,' which inflamed the always off-kilter Stinchfield.

Stinchfield said, "You called freedom-loving Americans terrorists. You better believe I'm jumping out of my seat."

"You called freedom-loving Americans terrorists!" he repeated.

"The only terrorists I see right now are sitting in the Department of Justice. We got 500 American citizens now been politically persecuted," Stinchfield yelled.

Grant went on some tangent about a pregnant woman getting a four-year sentence for violating the Capitol.

Harris cut in, "You're sitting here defending terrorists on national TV." Nice try, Harris. I wouldn't give Newsmax that much credit.

"I called terrorists, "terrorists" on January 6, because they committed a violent terrorist attack that turned deadly against the United States government, because they didn't like the results of an election. They are terrorists, that's why I call them that, and you're defending them," Harris said.

Stinchfield immediately switched to BLM protests and Harris immediately called him a hypocrite.

Then Stinchfield defended the insidious MAGA mob.

Screaming like always, Grant said, "People at the Capitol were basically going there, it was an unorganized tour!"

You can't be a freedom-loving American if you attack the center of our government, deface it, hunt down Democratic politicians to hang, include Mike Pence in your bloodlust for refusing to overturn the election and leave six US Capitol police DEAD.

Right-wing media is doing everything it can to whitewash the heinous actions perpetrated by MAGA on January 6. Cops were KILLED by the mob that day, Grant.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team