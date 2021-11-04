Stinchfield Insists Jan 6 Rioters Were Just 'Unorganized Tour'

On Tuesday's Newsmax show "American Agenda," host Grant Stinchfield went off the rails defending the seditious MAGA mob that ransacked the US Capitol.

Remember January 6? The Trump riot that left many dead officers in its wake and more injured? Newsmax is whitewashing that day on a regular basis.

Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris rightfully called MAGA insurgents 'terrorists,' which inflamed the always off-kilter Stinchfield.

Stinchfield said, "You called freedom-loving Americans terrorists. You better believe I'm jumping out of my seat."

"You called freedom-loving Americans terrorists!" he repeated.

"The only terrorists I see right now are sitting in the Department of Justice. We got 500 American citizens now been politically persecuted," Stinchfield yelled.

Grant went on some tangent about a pregnant woman getting a four-year sentence for violating the Capitol.

Harris cut in, "You're sitting here defending terrorists on national TV." Nice try, Harris. I wouldn't give Newsmax that much credit.

"I called terrorists, "terrorists" on January 6, because they committed a violent terrorist attack that turned deadly against the United States government, because they didn't like the results of an election. They are terrorists, that's why I call them that, and you're defending them," Harris said.

Stinchfield immediately switched to BLM protests and Harris immediately called him a hypocrite.

Then Stinchfield defended the insidious MAGA mob.

Screaming like always, Grant said, "People at the Capitol were basically going there, it was an unorganized tour!"

You can't be a freedom-loving American if you attack the center of our government, deface it, hunt down Democratic politicians to hang, include Mike Pence in your bloodlust for refusing to overturn the election and leave six US Capitol police DEAD.

Right-wing media is doing everything it can to whitewash the heinous actions perpetrated by MAGA on January 6. Cops were KILLED by the mob that day, Grant.