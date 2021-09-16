Newsmax Host Cuts Off Army Veteran For Criticizing Trump

Grant Stinchfield cut off veteran Joe Saboe, a former Army officer trying to get Americans out of Afghanistan because he dared to admit Trump gave weak sauce... trying to get Americans out of Afghanistan.

Grant started the segment by praising Saboe's group, 'Digital Dunkirk' and their efforts to help Americans, but then started to go haywire when Saboe refused to call Americans left in Afghanistan 'hostages" -- a talking point for the Traitor Trump network.

When Grinchfield, (Did he steal Christmas?) tried to blame the Biden administration for all the chaos, Saboe agreed, but then had the audacity to blame "multiple administrations" for the situation in Afghanistan.

The Newsmax host needed to make something very clear!!! He said,"I could tell you Joe, this didn't happen under President Trump and I know that a lot of people on the Left want to try to blame Trump. He wanted out of Afghanistan, real bad. He was frustrated..."

"I've got Americans there that are stuck, so to me that is a hostage situation," Stinchfield said.

As Stinchfield was wrapping up, Saboe disagreed, "With due respect" -- we followed this closely and we know Trump's administration efforts here were fairly weak..."

Weak ass Trump, you say?

That's all it took for the Newsmax host's head to explode.

Stinchfield yelled at his producer to cut him off.

Stinchfield screamed, "You're not gonna blame this on President Trump on my show! That's not happening!"

"God bless you for being a veteran, God bless you for doing the work you doing -- don't come on this program and take the talking points of the left and blame President Trump!"

As has become quite clear since Traitor Trump ran for office. Republicans support the police and the military only, and I mean only, if they glorify and exalt the narcissistic baby man no matter what immoral act he commits.

If there is a one iota of dissension or even a mild criticism, you are dead to them.

Newsmax is the idolatrous altar to Agolf Twitler.