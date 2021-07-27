Newsmax Jackass Roots For 'Woke' Team USA To Lose

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield did the happy dance last night over the loss of Team USA's men's basketball and women's soccer teams at the Olympics.

How hateful is that?

Now, I am indifferent to the summer Olympics. They just don't interest me. BUT I have so much respect for the work these young people did to get there, and I appreciate them representing our country. The Olympic ideals are excellence, friendship and respect.

So you can see why a Newsmax host would find that offensive!

And of course mindless lapdogs like Stinchfield are parroting Trump's comments from his recent rally. Via the Daily Beast:

Following the U.S. women’s soccer team’s stunning 3-0 loss against Sweden in its opening match, however, many so-called patriotic conservatives went so far as to actively celebrate Americans losing. Former President Donald Trump, for instance, urged a rally crowd to cheer the squad’s defeat while calling them “demented” for taking a knee—along with several other national teams—to protest racial injustice. (The USWNT bounced back with a 6-1 win over New Zealand.)

Servile Stinchfield took the cue from His Master's Voice.

“Well folks, it’s not often that I’m happy a U.S. team loses and the Olympics,” he exclaimed. “It makes me sad to say it, but I found myself rooting against not just Megan Rapinoe and her merry band of America-hating female soccer players... But I took pleasure in the men’s basketball Team USA’s first team loss since 2004.” Stinchfield continued: “Yes, Team USA suffering an embarrassing loss to France, 83-76. The collection of whiny overpaid social justice warriors are very hard to root for. The team is filled with anthem-kneelers, and I find it ironic they are willing to put USA across their chests but in the not-so-distant past, they would kneel for the anthem.”

He even called for “somebody to go up to them and rip USA off their chests.”

Far be it from me to tell to check your cable service and see if they're offering this kind of disgraceful and unAmerican crap, or for me to suggest that you demand they remove them.