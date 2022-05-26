Trump Wanted Pence To Be Hanged While Jan 6 Insurrection Was Unfolding

Donald Trump was apparently on board with his Vice President being hanged on the front steps of Congress on January 6th, based on shocking reporting by the New York Times. They report that Trump was "complaining that the Vice President was being whisked to safety" as the insurrection was erupting in the halls of Congress. In an even more disturbing twist, there are reports that Mark Meadows told colleagues that Trump "had said something to the effect of, maybe Mr. Pence should be hanged."

DONALD TRUMP WANTED HIS OWN VICE PRESIDENT MURDERED ON THE FRONT STEPS OF CONGRESS BECAUSE HE WAS UNWILLING TO STOP BIDEN'S WIN FROM BEING OFFICIALLY CERTIFIED.

This further supports the idea that Trump and Pence had a complete fracturing of their relationship. It also gives another twisted reason why Trump failed to act to call off the rioters - a group of people he felt were more loyal to him than Mike Pence.

The account of Trump's actions and comments were provided to the January 6th Committee by "at least one witness" and further fleshes out the actions of Donald Trump during the hours leading up to and during the actual insurrection. A former aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, was asked about this account and confirmed it. A lawyer for Mark Meadows provided the verbal equivalent of an overcooked noodle, saying that he has "every reason to believe” that the account of what Mr. Meadows said “is untrue.” Not quite the denial you would want your lawyer to make.

Trump's spokesman also provided a weak explanation, deflecting from the topic and accusing the committee of being "partisan". He did not address the substance of the actual allegations.

Loyalty is a one way street to maniacs like Donald Trump, so no one should be shocked that he was gleefully hoping his own Vice President would be killed because in his sick mind he viewed this as a way to keep his grip on power. No one, literally NO ONE, is important to him. Sick, vile and utterly predictable.