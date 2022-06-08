Don't Forget: Trump Wanted Mike Pence To Be Hanged

Old-timers may remember Cliff Schecter, who was a regular contributor here. He's one of my favorite online progressives -- because he's the kind of Democrat who believes when your enemy is drowning, throw them an anvil. He doesn't give an inch to the right wingers and their bullsh*t.

He has a YouTube channel, and is just the kind of media we should support. (You can subscribe here.)

This week, Cliff reminds us that a sitting president wanted his VP to be hanged, and that we should share and remind everyone, every single week.

We need more non-MSM voices like C&L, Digby and others to continue to grow, or our republic doesn't have a chance. Just a thought.