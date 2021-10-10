Acosta Flays Trump And GOP For 'Darkness In Their Souls'

Jim Acosta gave a stellar monologue on his Saturday show about bullies, insurrection, racism, ignorance, misinformation, and the denial by those in the Republican party to ignore the danger in front of them.

ACOSTA: January 6th is another perfect example of the bullies facing new consequences for their actions. Many of the rioters are getting off with light sentences, despite evidence of an attempted coup. Even former Vice President Mike Pence, who was chased around the Capitol, is brushing off what happened that day.

(PENCE)

I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration's failed agenda by focusing on one day in January. They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans.

ACOSTA: Tell me it's a cult without saying it's a cult. It's almost like we are playing Trump cult bingo.

(CLIP OF CONGRESSIONAL HEARING)

REP. RASKIN: Who won the election in Arizona? Donald Trump, or --

BIGGS: We don't know.

ACOSTA: We don't know. We don't know who won. I have that on my bingo card to. For the most part, Republicans have decided they will not cooperate with the committee investigating January 6th. That's despite a growing mountain of evidence, some released this week, alleging Trump and his top aides tried to bully Justice Department officials into investigating bogus claims of voter fraud. Some prominent Trump allies like Steve Bannon are vowing they won't comply with subpoenas to testify. Bannon sounds like he wants to pull a Thelma and Louise with the MyPillow Guy, Mike Lindell.

(BANNON CLIPS)

BANNON: We're going to have 20,000 ready to go.

BANNON: The return of Trump and it ain't going to be in 2024. It's going to be 2022 or maybe before.

ACOSTA: There they go. Over the cliff. Now, if Bannon can defy the subpoena while spouting batshit crazy stuff on his disinformation podcast, if many of the insurrectionists can walk away with a slap on the wrist, if the bullies and their enablers can continue to gaslight us about lies about horse paste and bamboo ballots then no wonder the bully in chief is plotting his comeback. It sounds like he's just getting warmed up. Did you see him on Hannity? Talking about the Haitian migrants?

(CLIP)

TRUMP AUDIO: Hundreds of thousands of people are coming in to our country. If you look at the stats, if you look at the numbers, if you look at just take a look at what's happening in Haiti, a tremendous problem with AIDS, many of those people will probably have AIDS and they're coming into our country and we don't do anything about it. We let everybody come in. It's like a death wish. It's like a death wish for our country.

ACOSTA: First of all, Trump is lying and Hannity is enabling him. Haiti once had a problem in controlling the AIDS virus, but it is on the decline there. Not that the facts really matter to him. By the way, Trump has made these kind of remarks about Haitian migrants before back in 2017 according to the New York Times. At the time, of course, the White House denied he said it. But make no mistake, Trump is still bullying with racist tropes just like when he called Mexicans rapists, and when he tried to ban Muslims coming into this country. It's twisted and it's evil. Sorry, can't listen to what you just said about the Haitian migrants and say that's not evil. Trump is scheduled to hold yet another rally with top GOP lawmakers in Iowa this evening. And these politicians have to ask themselves, why are you sharing the stage with that man? After what he just said about Haitian migrants? And what he did to this country on January 6th? When you do stand next to him, ask yourself, can you feel the darkness that fills his soul filling yours, too? Feels cold, doesn't it? In Trump world, they're calling it make America great again again. If it sounds like a bad sequel, we can only imagine what the closing scene of that sequel looks like. On inauguration day 2025, if Trump returns to power, which flags will the bullies drape across the Capitol? Ours or his?