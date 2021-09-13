Mike Pence 'Loves Your Heart' If You're A Seditous Capitol Rioter

First up, I must say that the Daily Beast portrayal of Lauren Windsor as "the Democrat's Answer to James O'Keefe" is utter BS.

The premise of this article by ⁦@willsommer⁩ is total BS false equivalence. ⁦@lawindsor⁩ is a legitimate reporter who specializes in obtaining candid statements from otherwise lying politicians. O’Keefe is a lying charlatan. Period. Do better. https://t.co/v1IAxkWm0q — waltb31 (@waltb31) September 13, 2021

Lauren's latest is a real get. She told Mike Pence she was a Capitol Rioter "Capitol rioter fighting for Donald Trump."

He replied, "I love your heart."

Really, Mike? They wanted to hang you.

"Omg it's Mike Pence! Hey can you autograph my gallows?!" *squealing* — 🇺🇸 14th Amendment Section III (@MiserableTwitt1) September 13, 2021

They were going to hang Pence on live TV….lots of people with zip ties and nooses went to his desk — ERB (@hedgehogerb) September 13, 2021

Saying non-threatening things to someone who has intended to do you harm is the closest Mike Pence will ever come to understanding women. — Jess B-Side (@puppy_sand) September 13, 2021

Mike Pence was part of Stop the Steal. He just didn’t know Trump would turn on him and they’d want to hang him.



His 2024 slogan should be : I’m not hung. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) September 13, 2021

And not to defend Pence, but yes, this: