Capitol Rioter Granted Political Ayslum In Belarus

Evan Neumann fled the United States after being charged, including violent entry and assaulting police officers. He claims "political persecution."
By Ed ScarceMarch 23, 2022

[PROPAGANDA WARNING: The video above is from a channel controlled by the Belarus government. -- eds.]

Evan Neumann has claimed that the charges against him, such as assaulting police officers, are "baseless." That he's the victim of political persecution. So naturally, he fled the United States and now finds sanctuary with Vladimir Putin's ally, Belarus. Ironically perhaps, should he ever return to the United States he'll likely go to prison longer for running away than he did for his crimes on January 6th.

Source: BBC

A California man suspected of taking part in the US Capitol riots last year has been granted asylum in Belarus.

Evan Neumann fled the US after being charged in connection with the riots.

The 48-year-old first settled in Ukraine, before reaching Belarus where he asked for asylum - claiming he faced "political persecution" in the US.

A Belarusian official said Mr. Neumann has been granted permission to remain in the country "indefinitely".

State officials also alleged that Mr. Neumann had been forced to cross the Belarusian border "illegally" after attracting "interest from local secret services" in Ukraine.

Mr. Neumann told Belarusian state-owned news agency Belta he had "mixed feelings".

"I am glad Belarus took care of me. I am upset to find myself in a situation where I have problems in my own country."

In July last year, Mr. Neumann was charged on six different counts, including violent entry and assaulting police officers. He was accused of punching two police officers and using a metal barrier as a "battering ram" against police during the riots at the US Capitol building on 6 January 2021.

