Trump Dangles Pardons For All Jan 6 Insurrectionists If He's Reelected

At Trump's Texas rally on Saturday, the retired blogger and twice impeached loser dangled a very large carrot in front of his followers: he suggested that he would PARDON anyone convicted of January 6th-related crimes. Would that include members of Congress? State electors? Regular old Karens and Chads who smeared feces on the walls of Congress?

Here is what he said: "And another thing we'll do, and so many people have been asking me about it. If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons, because they are being treated so unfairly. This hasn't happened. To all of the other atrocities that took place recently. Nothing like this has happened. What that Select Committee is doing, and what the people are doing that are running those prisons. It's a disgrace. That's a disgrace."

Yes, vote for me and I will pardon convicted criminals! Party of law and order, my ass. These folks WANT criminal behavior. They encourage it. They dream of it. They want to see if happen, in their names. But they also don't think they deserve to be punished for their crime. Because rules and laws don't apply to them. Laws for thee, not for me. That is the motto of the MAGA Trump Republican Party. Laws are for suckers, right? Pardons are for us GOPers.

The irony is that if Trump runs and gets reelected, he won't be in office until January 2025. Given the length of the sentences for Jan 6th crimes right now, no one will be in prison at that point. But the rubes at these rallies can't do that level of basic math to understand the simple fact that this promise is useless. It means nothing.

MAGA! Make America Gullible Again.