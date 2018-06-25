Maxine Waters Calls For An End To Domestic Political Abuse

There comes a time when an abused spouse, whether the abuse is verbal, financial, or physical, finally gets the strength or desperation to walk out on their abuser.

Screaming and swearing can often accompany that leaving, and it is during that reaction that the abuser attempts to tone-police the victim.

Where is your civility?

I know we all hate it, but the fact is that we as a nation are in a forced marriage with Donald Trump. He is our so-called president, with tremendous power over our political and personal lives. It is not surprising that women have had a most visceral reaction to Trump's presidency. Many of us have been in this situation before: forced to tolerate the lying, gaslighting, violence, and railroading that ruins day-to-day existence.

And also the in-laws who convince you to stay, be nice, enable the abuser and lie FOR him. The Trump administration and Republican Congress are full of enablers to Trump's abuse.

And "society" in the form of an utterly feckless mainstream media focuses on the civility both siderism. Can't you get counseling and work it out?

And then he endangered the children.

Very often the catalyst for an abused woman leaving their home is a threat to the kids. And Trumps Concentration Camps for babies is definitely the straw that broke the nation's back.

Enter Maxine Waters, whose generation, I think we know, has witnessed more than their share of enabling relatives and masterful abusers.

“You think we’re rallying now? You ain’t seen nothing yet,” she vowed at an enthusiastic Los Angeles rally Saturday. “Already you have members of your cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants ... protesters taking up at their house saying ‘no peace, no sleep.’” “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” she urged. “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

↓ Story continues below ↓ History is “not going to be kind to this administration,” she said. “We want history to record that we stood up, that we pushed back, that we fought and that we did not consider ourselves victims of this president,” she added.

When Trump leaves the White House? I suggest we all gather around and sing this for our democracy:

