Trump Calls For An 'Investigation' Into Joe Biden

During an Oval Office presser earlier, Trump was asked about the breaking story of a whistle blower in his administration and he attacked the person, calling he/she a partisan whistle-blower and a political hack job.

Trump said his Conversations with foreign leaders are always appropriate.

When asked if he discussed Joe Biden and his family with Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said, "it doesn't matter what I discussed, but I will say this. Somebody outta look into Joe Biden's statement cause it was disgraceful...."

Donald attacked the press, "but you wouldn't because he is a Democrat," Trump said.

He also claimed, “I do not know the identity of the whistle-blower, I just hear it’s a partisan person.”

Trump said he had a "beautiful conversation" with Volodymyr Zelensky as well and again made believe the entire press is corrupt.

Trump feels empowered by AG Barr's sycophancy so they are publicly seeking help from a foreign government against a political rival and not trying to cover it up any longer.

This is abuse of power in plain sight.