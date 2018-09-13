NRA Spox Dana Loesch 'Not-a-Partisan-Zealot' Can't Think Of A Single Reason To Impeach Trump

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch said on Thursday that she couldn’t think of a single reason Democrats would have to impeach President Donald Trump if they take back the House of Representatives.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Loesch was asked about polls that say 70 percent of Democrats would like to see Trump impeached for obstruction of justice, violating the Constitution’s emolument’s clause or other “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“I think what that’s going to do, it will probably be like a get out the vote effort,” Loesch told host Pete Hegseth. “Because this is what Democrats do every election. They can’t really say, ‘Hey, we love tax reform. Ugh, no we don’t.'”

“They don’t like trade, they don’t like manufacturing, they don’t like any of the foreign policy,” she continued. “This kind of [impeachment] talk is a get out the vote effort for Democrats. They don’t have voter enthusiasm over anything substantive so they have to use identity politics or they have to talk about impeachment.”

Loesch went on to insist that Democrats do not have a single reason to impeach the president.

“We’ve been told stuff is coming for two years now,” Loesch explained. “If it was there, it would have been leaked out by now.”

“I mean, I’m not a partisan zealot, by all means,” she added. “Anybody who was familiar with me during the primary season knows that I definitely wasn’t.”

“Show me some kind of evidence!” the NRA spokesperson exclaimed. “I haven’t seen anything! … Show us something that’s going to substantiate these silly claims.”

Watch the video above from Fox News.