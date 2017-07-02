Mitch McConnell And The Republican Party Have Memory Loss

"If we can't make memories, we can't heal." -- Leonard Shelby, Memento

As every honest observer has been saying for longer than I care to think about, the GOP as we have known it only has one of two possible futures: either the last four Reasonable Republicans left on Earth will somehow create the political infrastructure and marshal the internal fortitude to force the GOP to divest itself of its own racist/nativist/malignantly-ignorant base and heal itself enough to limp back into something that resembles a George H.W. Bush template...

...or it must be destroyed. Put down like a mad dog for the good of the country.

There is no third option.

And as the election of 2016 shows with tragic clarity, the Republican Party is simply incapable of healing itself. There is not enough "internal fortitude" left in that entire sh*tpile of bigots and imbeciles and con men and looters to organize a game of charades, much less any serious opposition to the whims and ravings of the puppet of a hostile foreign power who is using The Bastard President to smash the last of our democratic institutions to bits. Hell, the other elected leaders of the Party of Lincoln are so frantic to slash taxes and regulations for their paymasters and gut the social safety net for everyone else that they can't even manage a collecting finger-wag as The Bastard President openly sides with Vlad the Elector against his own country.

Remember, these are the same Republican elected officials who lost their collective shite every hour on the hour for the last eight years over nonsense like Barack Obama wearing a tan suit or putting his feet up on his desk. The same Republican elected officials who lied and slandered and held the United States government and the global economy hostage over and over again. Whose major accomplishment were meaningless votes to strip people of their health insurance and endless witch-hunts over manufactured "scandals" like Benghazi and Solyndra.

And the reason for they did all of it -- the reason for eight years of berserk rage against a decent man over shite they invented followed by two weeks of craven groveling before a racist lunatic who is actually wrecking the place -- is the worst kept secret in America. The reason they did it all is because the paranoid, malignantly ignorant, racist base of the party love it.

Love it.

The bargain that Fox News, Hate Radio and the Republican Party struck with the base of the GOP years ago was that, in exchange for their votes and their patronage and their dog-loyalty today, they would never, ever be forced to answer for the reckless, traitorous BS they said yesterday.

After eight years of criminal incompetence, treason and disaster under Bush, the Conservative scum who had worshiped Dubya were allowed to quick-change costumes overnight and emerge as politically virginal "independents" who had never even heard of George W. Bush, but sure as sh*t hated the black guy!

Because Freedumb!

And after eight years of Republican lies, sedition and obstruction under Obama, the same Conservative scum are now being allowed to pretend that none of it ever happened and that Democratic opposition to The Bastard President's objectively insane policies and corrupt and incompetent appointments is "reckless and unprecedented."

Why? Because Mitch McConnell, yes, THAT Mitch McConnell, says so.

2016 Sen. McConnell: There will not be hearings or votes.



2017 Sen. McConnell: Treat our nominees the same as Obama's pic.twitter.com/5cpr0I8CO4 — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) January 31, 2017

excerpted from Driftglass