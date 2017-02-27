NBC News: Yemen Raid Yielded No Intelligence Of Value

NBC News reports that several sources have told them that despite what the Trump administration has said, the Yemen raid that took the life of William Owens, wounding six other SEALS and killing twenty five civilians, including nine children "so far yielded no significant intelligence."

NBC said, "Although Pentagon officials have said the raid produced "actionable intelligence," senior officials who spoke to NBC News said they were unaware of any, even as the father of the dead SEAL questioned the premise of the raid in an interview with the Miami Herald published Sunday.

That's a far cry than what the White House has been saying, including from the Press Secretary.

Early Monday afternoon, Sean Spicer said, "But I think when you look at what the stated goal of that mission was -- it was an information- and intelligence-gathering mission. And it achieved its objectives."

That's in direct conflict with what NBC is reporting now.

The press secretary also continued to try and partially blame the Obama administration for the planning of Trump's raid in the same press conference when he said, "...dating well back into the previous administration. And as you know, their recommendation at the time was to wait for a moonless night. That night wasn't going to occur during President Obama's administration."

Colin Kahl, who served as a national security official under President Barack Obama, refuted Spicer's claims almost a month ago when he said the Yemen raid was never planned out and he sent out numerous tweets blasting the Trump administration for those untruths.

2/The broad package was discussed in the interagency in the closing weeks of the Obama term. This particular raid was NOT discussed. — Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) February 2, 2017

5/And, critically, Obama made no decisions on this before leaving office, believing it represented escalation of U.S. involvement in Yemen — Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) February 2, 2017

7/ And run a careful process. From what I've read and heard, however, team Trump didn't do a careful vetting of the overall proposal or raid — Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) February 2, 2017