Sean Spicer On Fallen Navy Seal: After Being 'Deployed 12 Times' Knew The Risks

Responding to a question put forth by Bill Owens, the father of the fallen Navy Seal during Trump's first authorized mission that resulted in his death, press secretary Spicer said, "It's something that as a SEAL, deployed 12 times, he knew that this was part of the job and he knew what he was doing."

Major Garret asked Spicer to reply to Owens call for an investigation and if the president is open to that investigation.

Spicer responded by saying he can't imagine the pain he's in, but the president says he died a hero and the mission successfully uncovered vital intel they were hoping for.

Spicer then explained that "it is standard operating procedure for the Department of Defense to undergo what they call a 15-6 review."

You may remember how Republicans politicized Benghazi (forever politicizing military actions) and didn't believe in the military's conclusions, at all.

Can you say "witch hunt," Rep. Nunes?

After Garrett asked Sean more on how Trump felt about the overall mission, Spicer gave a long explanation.

Spicer said, "I think you can't ever say that when there's most importantly loss of life, and people injured, that it's 100% successful."

He continued, "I would express our thoughts and prayers and condolences to all of the people in chief Owens' family and friends and shipmates, but it's -- it's something that as a SEAL, and as someone who has deployed 12 times, he knew that this was part of the job and he knew what he was doing and so, we're very comfortable with how the mission was executed."

In other words.

Dear Mr. Owens, your son knew the risks so we're comfortable in how it all turned out. The End.

I don't know why he had to codify his death as such. Every soldier knows the risks when they join the military so why make a point about that now?

Mr. Owens is grieving, after all.