Trump Blames Military For Death Of Navy SEAL

Yep, Donald Trump is blaming the military and the generals leading the mission on the botched Yemen raid for the death of Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens.

During an interview with the hosts of Fox and Friends, Steve Doocy asked about Owens' father, who refused to meet with Trump after his son was killed and then criticized the entire Yemen mission.

Doocy asked, "His father has said that he didn't want to talk to you, your reaction?"

Trump began by blaming the planning of the mission on President Obama, “This was a mission that was started before I got here.”

This is a falsehood.

As I wrote earlier today, "Colin Kahl, who served as a national security official under President Barack Obama, refuted Spicer's claims almost a month ago when he said the Yemen raid was never planned out and he sent out numerous tweets blasting the Trump administration for those untruths."

Trump continued, “This was something that was - you know, they wanted to do. They came to see me, they explained what they wanted to do, the generals, who are very respected."

"My generals are the most respected that we’ve had in many decades, I believe. And they lost Ryan,” he said.

Trump makes believe that he just found "his generals," but they are the same generals that have been around since the Iraq war, mind you. The war he criticized the military for not really trying to win.

“We don’t fight to win. We’ve either got to win or don’t fight it at all.”

Trump explained how horrible it must be for a family to lose a son, "there's nothing worse," and then he continued blaming the planning of the mission on the military.

Trump continued, "This was something they were looking at for a long time doing and according to Gen. Mattis, it was a very successful mission. They got tremendous amounts of information."

NBC News just reported that the Yemen raid "so far yielded no significant intelligence."

I've never seen a sitting president throw the military under the bus so quickly, constantly and as ham-handedly as Trump is.

And that's with being in office for less than six weeks.

Nothing will ever be his fault or his responsibility, ever.