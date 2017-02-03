Report: Pentagon Posts 10-Year Old Video They Claimed Came From Yemen Raid

According to Buzzfeed News, the Pentagon posted a video that is ten years old and claimed it was video of the raid in Yemen that killed one Navy SEAL and an 8-year old girl, among others.

The US military on Friday took down the link to a video that it said it secured from a raid in Yemen last week just hours after posting it, having realized that far from showing off the intelligence gained from the raid, the videos were a decade old. The video, titled “Courses for Destroying The Cross,” was first released in 2007 and had been online for years, as it turns out. In the less than two-minute long video, which was widely circulated after it was pushed out on Friday morning, there are several clips showing a man in a white robe and black mask explaining how to make a bomb using chemicals. The Pentagon said that even if the video had been posted before, it was also captured during the raid and said the date of its production didn’t matter, Navy Capt Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman told reporters. The raid, Davis said, was still helpful in learning about al Qaeda training and tactics.

So, fake news then, but it doesn't matter because it is somehow helpful? Not so much, if it's a 10-year old video already in the hands of the military.

“The videos are one example of the volumes of sensitive al-Qa’eda terror-planning information recovered during the operation,” said Col. John J. Thomas, US Central Command spokesman, said in that statement. “What was captured from the site has already afforded insights into al-Qa’eda leadership, AQAP methods of exporting terror, and how they communicate.”

Oh, if only the transition teams had bothered to read the briefing books so carefully prepared for them.

Despite Sean Spicer's claims to the contrary, the Obama administration did not plan to execute this raid. They decided against it, because they didn't believe there was any useful intelligence to be gained. They were absolutely right, it seems.