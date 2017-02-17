Open Thread: To All The Little Girls

By Frances Langum
Middle School aged girls sing the words of Hillary Clinton's concession speech. DARE you not to get chills.

...and to all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams....

From the YouTube description:

This song started as an assignment in my music theory class (which is all girls) to write a song based on the inspirational words from Hillary's concession speech. The message is that all girls (and women) should never doubt that they are valuable and powerful and can have their dreams come true. My friends from Sol La Music Academy in Santa Monica are playing the strings and singing with me. https://sollamusicacademy.org/ Thank you to everyone who made this video with me, to all the teachers and parents who helped us, and thank you for watching it.


