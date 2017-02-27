Open Thread - Freeway Blogger Is Back

Our California-based friend the Freeway Blogger is back. He writes:

"I was ALL SET to go on a trip around the world (friends in Thailand, Burma, India, Paris, Sao Paolo and Buenos Aires...) But NOOOOOOOO... You all had to go and elect Donald Trump...

We'll see how it goes this time around - (maybe now people will be inspired to follow my lead a bit. Seriously, I've posted 7,209 signs since 2000. Talked to cops maybe a dozen times and never been arrested.) Any ideas on how to inspire people let me know... will keep in touch."