Open Thread - Freeway Blogger Is Back

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Open Thread - Freeway Blogger Is Back

Our California-based friend the Freeway Blogger is back. He writes:

"I was ALL SET to go on a trip around the world (friends in Thailand, Burma, India, Paris, Sao Paolo and Buenos Aires...) But NOOOOOOOO... You all had to go and elect Donald Trump...

We'll see how it goes this time around - (maybe now people will be inspired to follow my lead a bit. Seriously, I've posted 7,209 signs since 2000. Talked to cops maybe a dozen times and never been arrested.) Any ideas on how to inspire people let me know... will keep in touch."

You can follow him on Twitter or at his blog.

Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV