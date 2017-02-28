Racist White Couple Get Long Jail Sentence For Terrorizing A Black Family - In GEORGIA

Back in 2015, horrific video came out from Douglas County, Georgia which showed a caravan of trucks harassing and terrifying an 8 year old's birthday party. The drivers were white and waved confederate flags while screaming racial slurs and threats at the partygoers, including telling the kids that they would "kill y'all ni**ers". The guests and the birthday boy were black.

Two of the people arrested, Jose Ismael Torres, 26, and Kayla Rae Norton, 25 were convicted earlier under a statute called the "street gang terrorism law." Why street gang? Because they were part of a group of racists called 'Respect the Flag' which apparently got their kicks out of doing stuff like this.

They probably thought this was a little fun, flaunting their flags and screaming words that they usually keep reserved for their weekly KKK meetings and parties at their trailer parks. But alas, times are a'changing. And this judge clearly had enough of this type of behavior. So what was their sentence?

Probation? 30 days, all suspended. Maybe a year, most suspended, a few hundred hours of community service at some inner city programs that help black youth.

Nope, you guessed wrong.

They were sentenced to a combined 28 YEARS in prison. Yes, hard time. Most murderers don't get that kind of time. And they can't just get paroled after a few months. This is real time.

Torres, got 20 years with 13 to be served in prison. Norton was given 15 years with 6 to be served in prison. They will do REAL time. In a prison right outside of Atlanta. Oh, and after they get released they are banned from Douglas County. Yes, they have to move.

Norton said: "I do accept responsibility for what I've done" but never actually apologized. She told the adults and victims: "What happened to you is absolutely awful. From mother to mother, I cannot imagine having to explain what that word means."

Daily Mail reports that the couple have 3 kids. Maybe the kids will have a fighting chance of breaking the cycle of hate if they are raised by others who don't share those views.

↓ Story continues below ↓

One of the adults who attended, Hyesha Bryant, told the couple that she forgave them and had "no hate in her heart" towards them. She said that she "never thought this would be something I'd have to endure in 2017. As adults and parents, we have to instill in our children the values of right and wrong."

Just a reminder - this happened before Trump took office. I doubt racists would be arrested and charged with such heavy offenses under the Trump/Bannon/Sessions administration.