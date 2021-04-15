Racist POS Argues With CHILD Over Confederate Flag

via Davenewworld_2 at Twitter.

The racist here seemed quite proud of himself, admonishing the neighborhood kid to "do your research before you actually come to me and sound like a fucking r**ard." Poor @Thomasparis05 did not get the reception online he had hoped for though, with his TikTok account apparently deleted soon after his newfound fame, or infamy.

RACIST POS: "It's an American flag."

BOY: "No, it's a goddamn racist flag."

RACIST POS: "It's not a racist flag."

BOY: "Yeah it is. I'm not stupid."

RACIST POS: "Uh...yes you are,"

BOY: "Oh no I'm not."

RACIST POS's WIFE: "It's not a racist flag."

BOY: "Yeah it is."

RACIST POS: "Why don't you YouTube what the flag actually represents..."

BOY: "Oh my god, like when I don't know what it actually looks like?"

RACIST POS: "Do you research before you come to me and sound like a fucking r**tard..."

BOY: "Oh, I'm the fucking r**tard??"

And so on.

Racist POS argues with a little kid over the Confederate flag and calls him a r**ard. Props to the kid for calling him out. ?? pic.twitter.com/AMNRSOBnn2 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 15, 2021