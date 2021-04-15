Racist POS Argues With CHILD Over Confederate Flag

via Davenewworld_2 at Twitter.
The racist here seemed quite proud of himself, admonishing the neighborhood kid to "do your research before you actually come to me and sound like a fucking r**ard." Poor @Thomasparis05 did not get the reception online he had hoped for though, with his TikTok account apparently deleted soon after his newfound fame, or infamy.
RACIST POS: "It's an American flag."
BOY: "No, it's a goddamn racist flag."
RACIST POS: "It's not a racist flag."
BOY: "Yeah it is. I'm not stupid."
RACIST POS: "Uh...yes you are,"
BOY: "Oh no I'm not."
RACIST POS's WIFE: "It's not a racist flag."
BOY: "Yeah it is."
RACIST POS: "Why don't you YouTube what the flag actually represents..."
BOY: "Oh my god, like when I don't know what it actually looks like?"
RACIST POS: "Do you research before you come to me and sound like a fucking r**tard..."
BOY: "Oh, I'm the fucking r**tard??"
And so on.
Racist POS argues with a little kid over the Confederate flag and calls him a r**ard. Props to the kid for calling him out.
Here's Thomasparis05's greatest hits:
"It's an American flag... it's not a racist flag... Why don't you actually YouTube what the flag actually represents and do your research before you actually come to me and sound like a fucking r**ard."
