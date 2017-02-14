Rep. Cummings: 'What Did Trump Know And When Did He Know It?'

During the Democrats' press conference this morning, Rep. Elijah Cummings blasted the House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz for declining to investigate General Michael Flynn's involvement with Russia and what Trump knew.

After noting the pointed silence from Republicans, Cummings laid out the issues with regard to Flynn and his Russian comments.

"Flynn was secretly communicating with Russian officials at the same time that Russia was attacking our democracy,” he said.

Then he asked the key question, "What did President Trump know and when did he know it?"

As always, his entire statement was done with perfect pitch.