Rep. Cummings: 'What Did Trump Know And When Did He Know It?'

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
up

During the Democrats' press conference this morning, Rep. Elijah Cummings blasted the House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz for declining to investigate General Michael Flynn's involvement with Russia and what Trump knew.

After noting the pointed silence from Republicans, Cummings laid out the issues with regard to Flynn and his Russian comments.

"Flynn was secretly communicating with Russian officials at the same time that Russia was attacking our democracy,” he said.

Then he asked the key question, "What did President Trump know and when did he know it?"

As always, his entire statement was done with perfect pitch.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV