Andrea Mitchell: 'Did [Flynn] Do This At The Direction Of Someone Else Including The President?

NBC's Andrea Mitchell responded to MSNBC's Brian Williams' questions about how realistic is was for Gen. Flynn to have these discussions with Russia on his own accord and Mitchell replied, "Did he do this at the direction of someone else, including the president?"

Questions are swirling around if anyone knew or directed Flynn to speak with the Russians about those Obama sanctions after he resigned Monday night.

It was reported that the White House knew about his Russian conversations when Sally Yates was still AG, but they denied any knowledge at all.

When reports started to break last Friday night, Trump told the press aboard Air Force One that,"he was unaware of reports that his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, may have spoken about sanctions with the Russian ambassador before the inauguration."

But of course he would look into it.

Williams asked, "Is someone going to look into a television camera and try to convince people that Mike Flynn was freelancing, was working a deal on the side, doing this on his own with the Russians?

Andrea Mitchell replied, "It's inconceivable that he would have this conversation, such a substantive and sensitive conversation with Ambassador Kiziak, and not tell someone else in the White House."

It is inconceivable, isn't it?