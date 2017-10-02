Republican Gets Rattled By Obamacare Repeal Question
Yet another Republican representative goes down in flames when trying and failing to provide a coherent response as to why they want to hurt people.
In the end though, it won't matter to Rep. Diane Black as TN-06 is now deep red, where people are content to vote against their own interests. And besides, Black and her husband are reportedly worth around $30m, so what does she care if poor people have access to health care? And the money? Mostly made from the business of health care, naturally.
Source: MJ Lee at CNN
Jessi Bohon, a 35-year-old high school teacher who lives in Cookeville, Tennessee, was visibly emotional as she stood up and posed her question.
"As a Christian, my whole philosophy in life is pull up the unfortunate," Bohon said, a comment that drew verbal affirmation from others in the room. "The individual mandate: that's what it does. The healthy people pull up the sick."
Bohon went on to ask how Congress could be OK with "punishing our sickest people" rather than trying to "fix what's wrong with Obamacare," the sweeping healthcare law that covers 20 million Americans.
Black responded that Obamacare's individual mandate -- which requires everyone to have health insurance or pay a penalty -- still allowed millions, including many young and healthy people, to be without coverage.
"About 20 million people did actually come into the program who were uninsured," Black said. "You don't want to hurt one group of people to help the another. We can help both groups at the same time."
Bohon shot back: "How many of those people were in states where they played a political game with people's lives?"
Black appeared flustered, and declined to continue. "I'm going to pass this one," she said.
