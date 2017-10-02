Republican Gets Rattled By Obamacare Repeal Question

Yet another Republican representative goes down in flames when trying and failing to provide a coherent response as to why they want to hurt people.

In the end though, it won't matter to Rep. Diane Black as TN-06 is now deep red, where people are content to vote against their own interests. And besides, Black and her husband are reportedly worth around $30m, so what does she care if poor people have access to health care? And the money? Mostly made from the business of health care, naturally.

Source: MJ Lee at CNN

