Republicans Do Their Best To Downplay And Discredit Nationwide Protests

Here's the latest talking point from the right attempting to discredit the massive protests we've seen around the country since Trump took office -- they have no "consistent message."

We've already seen everyone from Trump himself and his aides, to Jason Chaffetz, to Fox "News" doing their best to portray the protests and angry crowds turning up at Republican town hall meetings as nothing more than paid agitators or part of some grand conspiracy involving George Soros.

This Sunday, former Huckabee/Bachmann/Santorum/Romney/Cruz flack Alice Stewart rolled out their latest talking point, which is that these protests might be effective if they just had a "consistent message," which, of course, is not true either.

TAPPER: Let's turn to the town halls. Alice, what is your response to this? I've heard a lot of people saying this reminds them of the tea party protests at town halls we saw in 2009 and 2010 down to the fact that party leaders are saying it's a bunch of billionaires shipping these people out. STEWART: Frank Bruni has a good piece in the New York Times. The outrage of the Democrats is consistent with the outrageousness of President Trump which is true, but at the same time yelling is one thing and without a consistent message it's for naught. And you have to remember the tea party had a good message. It was about doing away with the tremendous debt, government spending and push back on Obamacare, and they stuck with that message. To date I don't really see with the town halls that we're seeing now in these groups a consistent message and I think if they can do that it would be helpful but at this point, it just seems like a lot of people getting together and being vocal.

As Center for American Progress' Neera Tanden countered, their message has been very consistent -- don't kick millions of people off of their health care, protect women's reproductive rights and minority rights, and hold this rogue administration accountable for their actions and do your job with oversight just as vigorously as you would have if Clinton had been elected instead.

The problem is not the message, the problem is the fact that it's falling on deaf ears, and yet, the media continually tries to conflate these organic protests to the AstroTurf "tea party" protests which was funded by billionaires, unlike what's happening now.

Don't expect the Villagers to give up the Soros bogeyman any time soon, or any talk of how these members of Congress should be afraid of their own constituents who are out there en masse letting them know it's a matter of life and death if you kick millions of people off of their health care, and who don't want to see our social safety nets destroyed and privatized.