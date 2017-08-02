Sean Spicer Imagines World Where Coretta Scott King Blesses Sessions' Nomination

Cynicism, thy name is Sean Spicer. Really, to stand up at that podium and make the absurd claim that Coretta Scott King would totally approve of Jefferson Beauregard Davis Sessions, III's nomination for Attorney General after opposing his nomination as a federal judge.

April Ryan got right to the point during today's press briefing, when she quoted King's objection to Sessions, due to his active suppression of the African-American vote.

Spicer was ready with a quick, dirty, and stupid response.

"I would respectfully disagree with her assessment of Senator Sessions then and now," Spicer said. "His record on voting rights...is outstanding."

He continued, "I can only hope that if she was still with us today, after getting to know him and to see his record and his commitment to voting and civil rights, that she would share the same view that Senator Specter did."

(Arlen Spector expressed regret for voting against Sessions nomination for a federal judgeship, saying that after he got to know him, he was sorry he voted the way he did.)

This is where I remind you that Senator Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III's staff met with and actively colluded with groups like True the Vote to suppress votes in as many states as possible in order to toss more elections toward Republicans. Danielle Cutrona, Sessions' chief of staff at the time, was the primary contact point with the likes of Ginni Thomas, Breitbart News, and more in order to kill the immigration reform bill and work on Voter ID laws in the states.

So no, Sean. Mister Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III might be a genteel sort, inclined to deliver the knife in your ribs with a smile on his face, but he would definitely NOT have changed Mrs. King's mind.