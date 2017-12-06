Sean Spicer Hints Jeff Sessions Will Invoke Executive Privilege In Testimony

In another very short White House press briefing, Sean Spicer suggested Jeff Sessions may invoke executive privilege during his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday.

Spicer told the press that it "depends on the scope of the questions" as to whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions will use executive privilege to refuse to answer questions surrounding the Russian investigations.

When asked what role Sessions played in James Comey's firing, Spicer refused to respond claiming his own form of privilege. "I'm not going to discuss private conversations between the president and attorney general."

Another reporter asked, "Do you believe [Sessions] should invoke executive privilege on conversations between himself and the president as it relates to Jim Comey?"

Spicer replied, "I think it depends on the scope of the questions and to get into a hypothetical at this point would be premature."

In other words, yes, absolutely - when it suits Jeff Sessions and Trump.

Spicer then refused to answer if Trump is happy that Sessions is going to testify publicly at the Senate Intelligence committee hearing tomorrow.

"I think he's going to testify, " Spicer conceded. "We're aware of it and go from there..."

Not a very hearty endorsement there, Sean.