WATCH: Sean Spicer Refuses To Stand Up For AG Jeff Sessions

In an unusually subdued and short White House press briefing, Sean Spicer refused to comment on reports that Trump has "grown sour" on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The NY Times reported that this rift became apparent when Trump went on a Twitter tirade, berating his own Justice Department on their handing of his "travel ban," but really began when Sessions recused himself from the Russian investigations after lying to Congress during his confirmation hearing.

In private, the president’s exasperation has been even sharper. He has intermittently fumed for months over Mr. Sessions’s decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s election, according to people close to Mr. Trump who insisted on anonymity to describe internal conversations. In Mr. Trump’s view, they said, it was that recusal that eventually led to the appointment of a special counsel who took over the investigation.

CBS's Major Garrett was the first reporter who broached this new report, asking, "How would you describe the president's level of confidence in Attorney General Sessions?"

Spicer replied, "I have not had a discussion with him about that," and then he tried to move on, but Garrett continued, "Last time you said that there was a development."

Spicer said, "I'm answering your question, which is I have not had that discussion with him."

"Has he lost confidence in his Attorney General?

"I said I have not had a discussion with him on the question. If I haven't had a discussion about a subject, I tend not to speak about it," he said as he abruptly moved on to another reporter.

Wow!

Spicer is never at a loss for words unless he is instructed not to speak on a matter before the press.

His non-answer spoke volumes on whether Trump has confidence in his own Attorney General.