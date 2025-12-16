Rand Paul Predicts Gerrymandering Will Lead To Political Violence

Republican Sen. Rand Paul made an appearance on this Sunday's Meet the Press, and was asked about Trump threatening to primary all of the Republicans in Indiana that refused to go along with his redistricting plan in their state, and in Paul responded by predicting that political gerrymandering across the country could eventually lead to political violence, before doing his best to "both sides" the issue and pretending there's nothing he could possibly do about it.

Of course, the always worthless Kristen Welker couldn't bother to ask Paul why, if he feels that way, he like the rest of his party, has continually voted against any attempt by Democrats to pass legislation that would create national independent redistricting.

Here's the exchange with Welker and Paul:

KRISTEN WELKER: Okay. Final question on domestic policy, on redistricting. President Trump is threatening to primary, as you know, all of the Indiana lawmakers who voted against his redistricting plan, the new map that would have benefited Republicans. Do you support Republicans trying to redraw maps mid-decade?

SEN. RAND PAUL: You know, it's this escalation on both sides. You know, both sides are doing it. And so is one side going to sit quietly and not do it? You can argue who started it. But I do think this, and this is on the negative aspect of both parties doing this. I think that it's going to lead to more civil tension and possibly more violence in our country. Because think about it, if 35% of Texas is Democrat, solidly Democrat, and they have zero representation, or like in my state, we're a very Republican state, but we have one Democrat area in Louisville and we have a Democrat congressman. We could carve up Louisville and get rid of that one congressman. But how does that make Democrats feel? I think it makes them feel like they're not represented. And so I don't know. I think it's bad, but it's really not one party or the other doing it. It's both parties have been doing it since the beginning of time. But in general, when it becomes so extreme, like if California has no Republican representatives after this is done, or has one left, I think that makes people so dissatisfied, they think, "Well, the electoral process isn't working anymore. Maybe we have to resort to other means." And I don't want that. And I think both parties it could happen to. But I think we need to be aware of and think about that before we do all of this.

KRISTEN WELKER: Senator, I have to follow up with you because what you're saying is very significant. You're saying that you are concerned redistricting could lead to more political violence?

SEN. RAND PAUL: I'm concerned if there are no representatives, like no Republican representatives in California or no Democrats in Texas, that it will be so thoroughly one-sided that people will feel like their vote isn’t counting. And so I think it's a mistake. But I'm not saying it's a mistake of a Republicans, I'm saying it's a mistake of both parties. And I don't know exactly how we deescalate this because once, you know, Texas is done and changed five seats to be more Republican, California's going to do the same thing. And it's back and forth and back and forth. And how do you put the genie back in the box? I mean, how do you get back to detente? I mean, how do you do something better? But I think there is the potential that when people have no representation, that they feel disenfranchised, that it can lead, it might lead to violence in our country.

