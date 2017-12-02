Stephen Miller: The Whole World Will Soon See - The Powers Of The President - 'Will Not Be Questioned'

Stephen Miller, Trump's senior policy adviser exposed the authoritarian nature of this administration when he told CBS, "The whole world will soon see as we begin to take further actions that the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned."

Miller joined CBS' Face The Nation this morning and was asked by host John Dickerson what the Trump administration had learned from botching the immigration E.O. roll out and asked, "what have you learned from this experience with the executive order."

Instead of answering the intention of the question, Miller launched into an attack on the judiciary with prepared talking points and said, "It has been an important reminder to all Americans, we have a judiciary that has taken far too much power and become in many case as Supreme branch of government."

"One unelected judge in Seattle cannot remake laws for the entire country. I mean, this is just crazy, John," he said.

Whenever the courts disagree with a conservative policy, this is the typical response we get from their surrogates.

Then Miller ranted as if he had been part of Mussolini's Opera Nazionale Balilla and said, "The end result of this, though is that our opponents, the media, and THE WHOLE WORLD will soon see as we begin to take further actions, that THE POWERS OF THE PRESIDENT to protect our country are very substantial and WILL NOT BE QUESTIONED."

These are the words dictators drunk with power scream from their pulpits!

Digby put his words in caps and wrote: "Jawohl, mein Kommandant"

Check out this piece Miller wrote that appeared in "Letters To The Editor," as a 16 year old high school student in Santa Monica called, "Political Correctness out of Control." It's off-the-wall insane.

Mother Jones has a profile on Miller's history with white nationalist Richard Spencer, if you're still not convinced he's all that radical.

Spencer and Miller first came to know each other in the late 2000s as students at Duke University, where they both belonged to the Duke Conservative Union.

Richard Spencer told me that at Duke, Miller helped him with fundraising and promotion for an on-campus debate on immigration policy that Spencer organized in 2007, featuring influential white nationalist Peter Brimelow. Another former member of the Duke Conservative Union confirms that Miller and Spencer worked together on the event. At DCU meetings, according to a past president of the group, Miller denounced multiculturalism and expressed concerns that immigrants from non-European countries were not assimilating.

But as Donald Trump tweeted.

Congratulations Stephen Miller- on representing me this morning on the various Sunday morning shows. Great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

"Made it, Ma! Top of the world!" - White Heat