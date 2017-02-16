Steve Schmidt Slams Trump's Tone-Deaf Answer To Jewish Journalist

During yesterday's bat sh*t crazy 77 minute press conference Trump was about to be asked a question about anti-semitism by Jake Turx, an Orthodox Jewish reporter for Ami Magazine, a weekly published in Brooklyn.

It did not go well.

The New York Times has the video of the cringeworthy exchange during which time Trump actually barks at Turx to sit down, accuses him of not asking a "fair question" even though a question was never actually asked and then, when Turx tried to get a question in, was told "quiet, quiet, quiet" by a ranting Trump.

Here was the exchange:

Turx: What we are concerned about and what we haven’t really heard being addressed is an uptick in anti-Semitism and how the government is planning to take care of it. There’s been a report out that 48 bomb threats have been made against Jewish centers all across the country in the last couple of weeks. There are people committing anti-Semitic acts or threatening to—— Trump: That's not a fair question. Sit down. I understand the rest of your question.

Note: no question was asked.

Before listening to the question, Trump ranted the following incomprehensible stream of consciousness blather:

Trump: So here’s the story, folks. No. 1, I am the least anti-Semitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life. No. 2, racism, the least racist person.

Again, no question was asked or answered. Trump made this all about him.

For someone that claims to be the least anti-Semitic person ever, he forgot all about the Jews on Holocaust Remembrance Day a few weeks ago.

Whoops.

Last night on the 11th Hour, Steve Schmidt attempted to break down Trump's refusal to acknowledge basic history of the Jewish people and it was truly an excellent clip. Trump should watch it to learn something but it has lots of big words and no drawings, so I think he'd zone out after 15 seconds and start tweeting about rally sizes or his new and fantastic gold curtains.

Anyways, enjoy the clip. It's an excellent and succinct breakdown of what's going on now in the country and how Trump views any questions about hate crimes as personal attacks on him.