Trump Forgot To Mention Jews In His Holocaust Remembrance Message

Today is a very somber day for survivors and family members of those killed in the Holocaust. I felt I had to write this article for a few reasons - it is news, Trump (popular vote loser) may be the worst person in the White House and because it personally affected me so deeply today.

My 90-year old grandmother survived 4 years in the Auschwitz concentration camp. She spent the ages of 14 - 18 literally watching men, women and children die around her on a daily basis. Everyone was starved. Upon arriving, she was separated from her entire family and she never saw them again. When she was liberated at the age of 18 she went to Sweden. She had typhoid and she had no one. She had an uncle in America and luckily he paid for a ticket for her to take a boat to America. Without her strength of spirit and unflinching resolve to stay alive, no one in my family would be here. Not my mother, not my son, not me. She is my hero. I do not know anyone stronger. This is a sacred day for her, for my family and for Jews all around the world.

Today, the White House put out a statement recognizing this day. Usually the White House recognizes the magnitude of this day and honors the victims and all those affected by the horrific acts of Hitler and Nazi Germany.

Here is the text of Trump's statement:

"It is with a heavy heart and somber mind that we remember and honor the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust. It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror. Yet, we know that in the darkest hours of humanity, light shines the brightest.‎ As we remember those who died, we are deeply grateful to those who risked their lives to save the innocent. In the name of the perished, I pledge to do everything in my power throughout my Presidency, and my life, to ensure that the forces of evil never again defeat the powers of good. Together, we will make love and tolerance prevalent throughout the world."

Notice what's missing?

The word "Jews." A pretty galling word to exclude. Was this Bannon's work? He is a well-known anti-semite and I bet he would have preferred to put no statement out at all. But, one was made...poorly.

Response to this intentional omission was fast and furious.

The Washington Post reports that numerous Jewish leaders had swift responses, including the following from Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti Defamation League (ADL):

1/2 @WhiteHouse statement on #HolocaustMemorialDay, misses that it was six million Jews who perished, not just 'innocent people' pic.twitter.com/OXiFqcPi4V — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 27, 2017

2/2 Puzzling and troubling @WhiteHouse #HolocaustMemorialDay stmt has no mention of Jews. GOP and Dem. presidents have done so in the past. pic.twitter.com/BvZVVoPUSi — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 27, 2017

Steven Goldstein, the executive director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect told the Washington Post: