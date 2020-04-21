On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Donald Trump Declares That He Is Stopping All Immigration To America

Donald Trump declared that he will be signing an order cutting off all immigration to the United States in an effort to cut off coronavirus, even though it is raging already inside our country. A better option would be to cut off movement between states, especially with some red states opening up, even though the virus is raging inside their borders.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

The awful irony of this decision is that today is Holocaust Remembrance Day, a worldwide holiday that is one of the most solemn days in Israel and in the Jewish community. Holocaust survivors and their families attend remembrance ceremonies and participate in memorial marches at the camps. Sirens blare through Israel at 10:00am for 2 straight minutes. The entire country stops. People stop driving. They get out of their cars. People stop walking. Everyone stops, puts their head down, closes their eyes and reflect on the horror of the Holocaust.

I lived in Israel as a child and have vivid memories of this powerful moment. You cannot hold back the tears. Parents hug their children. Strangers embrace after the 2 minutes are over. Everything seems..small.

So how does this tie into Trump's new threat? Many countries turned away the Jews fleeing Nazi Germany, including the United States, sending the shipful of innocent passengers back to certain death.

This was not lost on Twitter.

I for one would like to thank the president of the United States for closing the borders on Yom HaShoah. How appropriate a way to mark the day we remember the millions murdered because nobody would take them in. https://t.co/HbBxUpEuRp — Rabbi Jonah Geffen (@JonahGeffen) April 21, 2020

So fitting of Trump to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day by announcing a ban on immigrants. #HolocaustRemembranceDay #immigration — Mo Goldman (@MoGoldman) April 21, 2020

"It is especially galling for this threat to be made on #YomHaShoah, a day to commemorate lives of six million Jews whose genocide was facilitated by, among other things, virtual closing of the U.S. to immigrants from Eastern Europe in 1924." @truahrabbishttps://t.co/1O5HltDr4j — Rabbi Jill Jacobs (@rabbijilljacobs) April 21, 2020

Nothing like #HolocaustRemembranceDay for #Trump to announce he wants to turn away #immigrants (scapegoating) to divert attention from his colossal failures in

February and March when he could have saved many lives. — Rich Klein (@RichKleinCrisis) April 21, 2020

Donald Trump salivated at the chance to enact his dream of blocking all immigrants from crossing into our country, no matter the day. The evil never ends. The scapegoating never ends. The inability to be humble and take even a modicum of responsiblity for his epic failures will never come. He is a failed human, an empty soul, a truly evil man the likes we have never seen on our soil.