On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Donald Trump Declares That He Is Stopping All Immigration To America

Donald Trump declared that he will be signing an order cutting off all immigration to the United States in an effort to cut off coronavirus, even though it is raging already inside our country. A better option would be to cut off movement between states, especially with some red states opening up, even though the virus is raging inside their borders.
The awful irony of this decision is that today is Holocaust Remembrance Day, a worldwide holiday that is one of the most solemn days in Israel and in the Jewish community. Holocaust survivors and their families attend remembrance ceremonies and participate in memorial marches at the camps. Sirens blare through Israel at 10:00am for 2 straight minutes. The entire country stops. People stop driving. They get out of their cars. People stop walking. Everyone stops, puts their head down, closes their eyes and reflect on the horror of the Holocaust.
I lived in Israel as a child and have vivid memories of this powerful moment. You cannot hold back the tears. Parents hug their children. Strangers embrace after the 2 minutes are over. Everything seems..small.
So how does this tie into Trump's new threat? Many countries turned away the Jews fleeing Nazi Germany, including the United States, sending the shipful of innocent passengers back to certain death.
This was not lost on Twitter.
Donald Trump salivated at the chance to enact his dream of blocking all immigrants from crossing into our country, no matter the day. The evil never ends. The scapegoating never ends. The inability to be humble and take even a modicum of responsiblity for his epic failures will never come. He is a failed human, an empty soul, a truly evil man the likes we have never seen on our soil.