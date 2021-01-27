On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pope Francis Warns 'It Can Happen Again'

[Above: Four years ago, Pope Francis visited Auschwitz.]

This month, in the United States of America, at least one seditionist wore a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt which endorsed the position that "six million [Jews] was not enough."

The Chinese government is charged with putting Muslims in concentration camps today.

And the rise of nationalism and racism throughout the world is alarming.

It's not a stretch for Pope Francis to suggest that the Holocaust can happen again. Associated Press:

Francis spoke off the cuff at the end of his weekly general audience, held in his private library because of coronavirus restrictions, to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp in Poland, where Nazis killed more than 1 million Jews and others... The Argentine pope insisted on the need to remember, saying it was a sign of humanity and a condition for a peaceful future. But he said remembering “also means to be aware that these things can happen again, starting with ideological proposals that claim to save a people and end up destroying a people and humanity.” He warned that the Holocaust began that way, opening “this path of death, extermination and brutality.”

