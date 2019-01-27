VILE: Donald Trump Posted A Recycled Photo From 2017 On Holocaust Memorial Day

Donald Trump aligns himself with Nazis, the alt-Right and White Nationalists. He has called Nazis "very fine people" and refuses to fully denounce Nazis. He has full supports of White Nationalists (aka Nazis), such as David Duke, Richard Spencer and a litany of others. So it should surprise no one that he could not find 15 minutes to take a motorcade to the Holocaust Museum in DC (less than a mile from the White House) to take a photo. This lazy ass fool posted a photo from 2017 - where he is at least 25 lbs thinner and Melania still has her old kidneys.

His tweet didn't even have any words - just a hashtag and a statement someone else typed up. Thankfully, the statement didn't talk about how some Nazis were "very fine people", although I would not have been shocked if it did.

As the granddaughter of an Auschwitz survivor, I had thoughts:

This piece of shit posted a photo from 2017 because he’s too lazy to motorcade ONE MILE to the Holocaust Museum #HolocaustMemorialDay https://t.co/o6loDfV2Pu — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) January 27, 2019

An astute twitter friend posted this chronology of Hair Fuhrer's day on twitter (so far):

▪️First tweet of the day— 7:22 am

▪️First mention of #HolocaustRemembranceDay —12:04 pm

▪️Tweets sent before mentioning said day—7

▪️Very next tweet—Build the wall



And it’s an old photo??!? No words. This solemn day deserves so much more. I’m so sorry. — Kristin (@KristinKarnitz) January 27, 2019

Better tweets from leaders and organizations flooded twitter:

On #HolocaustMemorialDay, we remember the tremendous, immeasurable human cost of bigotry — and we reaffirm that there can be no place for antisemitism, racism, homophobia, transphobia, or *any* form of hatred in our communities, our politics, and our country. — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 27, 2019

Today, we mourn the loss of the millions of Jews & countless other victims of the Holocaust, and vow: Never again. #WeRememberhttps://t.co/bNoDZTTYHX — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2019

Whether they were Jewish, Roma, LGBTQ or one of the many other communities targeted, our duty to remember every soul lost to the Holocaust doesn’t wither with time. We must do all we can to stand up to genocide, hatred & bigotry in the world. #HolocaustMemorialDay #WeRemember

— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 27, 2019

Today is #HolocaustMemorialDay - a day where #WeRemember not only the atrocities that result from the contagions of hatred + anti-Semitism, but also the fortitude of communities that continue to be impacted today.



A great read for today: Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl https://t.co/siWAoXcjwC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 27, 2019

Today is #HolocaustMemorialDay. We honor all the victims of the Holocaust killed by the Nazis.



There are no words that can adequately depict the horror of what can happen when a government & country lets hate get out of control. This harrowing video serves as a stark reminder. https://t.co/5aSchZU4dV — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 27, 2019

On #HolocaustMemorialDay, #WeRemember the 6 million Jews and millions of others murdered by the Nazi regime. We remain vigilant and fierce in the fight against anti-Semitism. And we reject hate & bigotry in all its forms. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 27, 2019

Elie Wiesel shared these wise words: "There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest."

Never Forget. Never Again.