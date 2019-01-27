VILE: Donald Trump Posted A Recycled Photo From 2017 On Holocaust Memorial Day

Donald Trump aligns himself with Nazis, the alt-Right and White Nationalists. He has called Nazis "very fine people" and refuses to fully denounce Nazis. He has full supports of White Nationalists (aka Nazis), such as David Duke, Richard Spencer and a litany of others. So it should surprise no one that he could not find 15 minutes to take a motorcade to the Holocaust Museum in DC (less than a mile from the White House) to take a photo. This lazy ass fool posted a photo from 2017 - where he is at least 25 lbs thinner and Melania still has her old kidneys.
His tweet didn't even have any words - just a hashtag and a statement someone else typed up. Thankfully, the statement didn't talk about how some Nazis were "very fine people", although I would not have been shocked if it did.
As the granddaughter of an Auschwitz survivor, I had thoughts:
An astute twitter friend posted this chronology of Hair Fuhrer's day on twitter (so far):
Better tweets from leaders and organizations flooded twitter:
Elie Wiesel shared these wise words: "There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest."
Never Forget. Never Again.
