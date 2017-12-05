Who Won Twitter For 2017? Barack Hussein Obama

Betcha this item doesn't end up in Hope Hicks's "folder of happy news clips" presented to Donald twice a damn day for his ego.

Here are the big hits of Barack Obama's Twitter feeds:

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017

Who knows, now that it's a proven fact that Barack Obama is better than Donald Trump at tweeting, the so-called current President will stop tweeting, or sign an executive order -- written by Steve Bannon, staffer "at large" -- to repeal and replace "Twitter" with "Trumpster" where only he can send tweets.

via The Hill