By Frances Langum
Who Won Twitter For 2017? Barack Hussein Obama

Betcha this item doesn't end up in Hope Hicks's "folder of happy news clips" presented to Donald twice a damn day for his ego.

Here are the big hits of Barack Obama's Twitter feeds:

Who knows, now that it's a proven fact that Barack Obama is better than Donald Trump at tweeting, the so-called current President will stop tweeting, or sign an executive order -- written by Steve Bannon, staffer "at large" -- to repeal and replace "Twitter" with "Trumpster" where only he can send tweets.

via The Hill


