White House Explains Why They Forgot The Word "Jew" In The Holocaust Remembrance Statement

Just 24 hours after my article from Friday blasting the White House for flat out omitting the word "Jew" from their Holocaust Remembrance Day statement, Hope Hicks told CNN that it was indeed intentional.

With a literal Nazi at the helm of the White House (and as of tonight, Bannon is on the National Security Council) why wouldn't they completely ignore Jews?

Hicks put out a tepid statement that made them sound like the poor victims of a crooked media, saying "despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered."

Ironic to use the word "inclusive" not 24 hours after a nationwide ban on Muslims entering the United States and 2 days after an executive order funding the "Wall."