Steve Bannon Replaces DNI And Military Head On National Security Council

It's always more important in the news cycles we have today to pay attention to what Trump is doing more than what he's saying.

So this one ought to be one that gets the attention of everyone. The former editor of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon, is now a permanent member of the National Security Council by executive decree.

From the order:

The PC shall have as its regular attendees the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff, the Assistant to the President and Chief Strategist, the National Security Advisor, and the Homeland Security Advisor. The Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff shall attend where issues pertaining to their responsibilities and expertise are to be discussed. The Counsel to the President, the Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs, and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget may attend all PC meetings.

So Reince Preibus and Steve Bannon are permanent members, but the Director of National Intelligence and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, not so much.

On what planet would there be business before the National Security Council's Principal's Committee that would NOT concern the DNI or the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff?

Is THIS how they are rebuilding and respecting the military? By excluding them from national security decisions so a political hack and a Nazi sympathizer can take their place?

We're heading for a terrible place.