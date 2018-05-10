GOP Senate Candidate Patrick Little Joins David Duke's Radio Show To 'Name The Jew'

Patrick Little is living up to his name.

His numbers are little, his heart is little, his brain is little, and he was on a little talk show with David Duke, another little almost-human. This Little guy is also leading, at the moment, the opposition to Senator Diane Feinstein in the 2018 midterms, if the Republicans don't come up with someone better. Are we great, yet?

Little guy wants Trump to "Name the Jew." It sounds like a game show.

Host: She licked her finger to wipe schmutz off your face! She gives you a quarter every time you come to visit her! She makes the best matzah brie EVER!

NAME! THE! JEW!

Contestant: Aunt Mildred?

Noooo. That's not what Little is saying. He's saying he wants Trump, and all the rest of the country to say out loud that the root of all the problems in this world is the Jew. Get it? "Name the Jew."

Whenever Trump accomplishes something, who takes it away? The Jew.

This chutzpah, this audacity, this psychopathic level of audiacity, everything Trump promised, these Jewish supremacists are taking away when he has delivered, whether they do it through the Judiciary, the J-E-W-diciary, or through their control of the Contress through AIPAC...

Ooooooookay. First of all, as a Jew, I'm gonna need this POS to keep the badass language of Yiddish out of his POS mouth. Second of all, the number of times he mentioned "the Jewish Question" and "Jewish supremacists" is itself psychopathic. Third of all, if he thinks the only way Trump can do better is to have "named the Jew" he must have missed the part when Trump hired Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka, and Stephen Miller to run his operations. He missed the part when he said there were nice people in the KKK.

None of that "named the Jew" enough? Not direct enough for this Little guy?

Listen below: