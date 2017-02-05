Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I don't do it often, but I must give HUGE props to CNN for refusing to book Kellyanne Conway this Sunday. Apparently, the White House is sending out Vice President Pence out today to most of the other shows, but he didn't have time to sit down with Jake Tapper. So they offered Kellyanne Conway as the Liar-to-be-named-later. And Tapper, to his credit, said "Thanks, but no thanks." If you're of the mind to do so, please let CNN and Tapper know (on Twitter @JakeTapper) that you appreciate them not subjecting us to that barrage of massacre-creating spin.

I think we need to pressure the news networks to do more of this. There really need to be consequences to such bald-faced lies. If you're interested in what you can do for a better American press, a great place to start is the "Indivertible Guide" from former producers of "Countdown" and "The Daily Show."

ABC's "This Week" - Vice President Mike Pence; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Panel: Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indiana, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, and former communications director for Hillary for America Jennifer Palmieri. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Pence; House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Panel: Andrea Mitchell, Travis Smiley, Danielle Pletka, Alex Castellanos. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Pence; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith. Host of CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” James Brown. Panel: Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report, the National Review’s Ramesh Ponnuru, Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus and Michael Duffy from TIME Magazine. CNN's "State of the Union" - Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Panel: Former Rep. Bakari Sellers (D-NC), President of Center of American Progress Neera Tandem, Rep. Jason Lewis (R-MN) and Jeff Sessions Spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Madeleine Albright, Stephen Hadley. "Fox News Sunday" - Pence; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Panel: Fox NFL Sunday co-hosts Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson.

So what's catching your eye this morning?