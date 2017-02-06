Did Super Bowl Ads Diss Trump? Or Just Market To Us?

Last night's Super Bowl ads confirm that American business has a favorite color. It's green.

And Newsflash: Donald Trump's policies, based on white supremacy and bigotry against immigrants, are bad for business. More Super Bowl ads than ever took a decidedly pro-immigrant or even anti-Trump message.

Maybe it had something to do with, ya know, crowd size at the Women's March versus the inauguration?

American business has known which side to take long before yesterday. Coca-Cola's hippie ads in the 70's were not by accident. And I knew gay marriage would become a fact in America back in 1994, when American Airlines started a gay travel division, and their little $300K investment netted them 190 million bucks in five years.

Guess who else is a huge, lucrative market for capitalists?

And advertisers definitely notice headlines like this one from two years ago: "Univision is the No. 1 Network for the Second Consecutive July Sweep Ahead of ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC Among Both Adults 18-49 And Adults 18-34."

I have no doubt that many American companies have executive boards that genuinely care about promoting sane and humane immigration policies. The Anheuser-Busch ad celebrated the immigration story of their founders...

...and Nordstrom too has publicized their own "founded by an immigrant" story this week as well.

And of course many companies depend on immigrant talent for the next innovation that will make them....money.

Yes, executive boards may very well have their hearts in the right place.

And those executive boards have stockholders who love money.