Trump Falsely Claims He 'Always' Speaks Out Against Anti-Semitism

Donald Trump told NBC News that he always denounces anti-Semitism and said, "I do all the time and I think it's terrible. I think it's horrible."

The new president has had a hard time criticizing this horrendous form of racism in the past, including a bizarre press conference with Bibi Netanyahu, when after he was asked about anti-Semitism, went into a diatribe about his electoral college win.

After a recent wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers and Jewish cemetery's being vandalized and pressure applied by many people and organizations, Trump was forced to finally speak out.

During an interview at the new National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., NBC News reporter Craig Melvin asked, "Last question while I have you here I want to talk to you about some of the violence we've seen at Jewish centers across this country. I know your daughter tweeted about this yesterday."

"There was some confusion last week at the news conference. Eleven called in threats yesterday alone, 55-- more than 55 since the beginning of the year. Will you denounce anti-Semitism once and for all just to clear up the confusion?," the reporter asked

Trump replied, "Well, I do--all the time. I do all the time. And I think it's terrible. I think it's horrible." Whether it's anti-Semitism or racism or any-- anything you want to think about having to do with the divide. Anti-Semitism is, likewise, it's just terrible."

"And you don't know where it's coming from. But I certainly hope they catch the people. I think you may be-- have had it for longer than people think and maybe it gets brought up a little bit more. But I will tell you that-- anti-Semitism is horrible and it's going to stop and it has to stop," the president said.

Much of what he said is incoherent gibberish.

And we do know where it's coming from. When you're in the Oval Office, just turn your head to the right and see who's standing next to you.

↓ Story continues below ↓

It's a shame that it took heavy amounts of pressure being applied to Trump for him to finally speak out.

JCC threats, cemetery desecration & online attacks are so troubling & they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting w/ @POTUS. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2017

We are still waiting to hear what administration will do to address ongoing threats to Jewish communities #answerthequestion https://t.co/eBSPz6krb4 — ADL (@ADL_National) February 20, 2017

David Neiwert recently wrote for us about this very troubling aspect of Trump's presidency so far:

"One of the truly disconcerting aspects of the wave of post-election hate incidents that followed Donald Trump’s ascension to the presidency in November has been Trump’s near-complete silence on the matter – particularly given that many of the incidents appear to have been inspired by him and feature references to his name...read on"

It's very odd, but typically Trump to lie and say "I do all the time," in response to denouncing anti-Semitism.

Maybe he does while he's shaving or taking a shower?