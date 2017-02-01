White House Issues Press Credentials To Infowars' Birther, Jerome Corsi

The Trump White House is rapidly dismantling the normal institutions of a civilized democracy, piece by piece, and that assault on all fronts must include a media that facilitates their "alternative facts," after all.

The much maligned regulars of our mainstream media have credentials for Sean Spicer's rants/press conferences, but they will be joined by an insane purveyor of alternative facts -- Alex Jones' Infowars.

It's not the first time a disreputable group has gained access to the White House, World Net Daily has credentials, after all. But this is Infowars, the organization that claimed the Sandy Hook tragedy was a false flag/hoax. These conspiracy nuts are as unhinged as their dream-come-true leader, Donald Trump.

The match made in heaven, undoubtedly, began at the start of the GOP primary contests. Trump appeared on Jones' show in December, 2015. His influence on Donald's campaign was unmistakable. Donald told Jones and his audience,

“I will not let you down.” Throughout the campaign, Trump routinely echoed Jones’ talking points and conspiracies, causing Jones to marvel in August, “It is surreal to talk about issues here on air and then word-for-word hear Trump say it two days later. It is amazing.”

Who will be the go-to guy who will report the alternative facts in a way that pleases the Trump/Bannon Administration? Who better than Jerome Corsi, the co-author of Unfit for Command, which derailed the 2004 campaign by swiftboating then candidate, Senator John Kerry.

Corsi shared an obsession with Donald Trump a few years back: Birtherism. The two joined forces (so to speak) just after Corsi's book was published in 2011. Where's The Birth Certificate, raised questions about President Obama's legitimacy as a natural-born U.S. Citizen and was quite a best seller among conservative suckers.

The book's release occurred at roughly the same time as the White House Correspondent's Dinner where President Obama slayed Trump, and he never forgot that. Coincidentally, Corsi also wrote for World Net Daily, but now he's found a new home for his conspiracy fetish with Alex Jones and some of his even more ridiculous cohorts like Dan Bidondi.

With ALEX JONES I will head INFOWARS DC News Bureau & apply to be White House Correspondent for INFOWARS - I'm excited about the opportunity

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) January 31, 2017

CNN explained:

Jones, a manic personality with a proclivity for colorful rants, said Tuesday that he doesn't want mainstream outlets like CNN shunned from the White House briefing room. "I want them there frothing and flailing and lying and just doing what they do," Jones said.

After all, up is now down and black is white. Alex Jones, in Trump's eyes, has an 'amazing reputation.' Who else would be qualified to cover this circus sideshow than the latest addition to the conspiracy crazies at Infowars? Jerome Corsi seems like he'll fit in nicely. Too bad for the rest of us.